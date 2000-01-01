Toutabo (EURONEXT:MLABO)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLABO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLABO

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLABO
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorDiscount Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010621722

Company Profile

Toutabo deals in on-line sales of subscriptions to general public & professional publications. It offers journals and magazines at reduced rates in the fields of economics, sports, computers, music, decoration, family, etc.

Latest MLABO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .