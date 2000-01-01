Company Profile

China Touyun Tech Group Ltd, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells packaging products and point-of-sales display units. The company operates with four business segments, Packaging Products, Treasury Investment, QR code business, and Chlamydomonas reinhardtii product business. Through the Packaging Products segment, it offers watch boxes, jewelry boxes, eyewear cases, bags and pouches, and display units whereas Treasury segment engages in the trading of securities and money lending activities. It derives a majority of revenue from the Packaging products. Business activity of the group is primarily operated in Hong Kong, Mainland China, North and South America, and other countries.