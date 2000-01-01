Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR)

North American company
  • Market Cap$641.400m
  • SymbolNYSE:TOWR
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8918261095

Company Profile

Tower International Inc is a manufacturer of structural metal components and assemblies used in the automotive industry. It offers body-structure stampings, frame and other chassis structures, complex welded assemblies, and suspension components.

