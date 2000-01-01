Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TSEM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TSEM
- Market Cap$1.654bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:TSEM
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINIL0010823792
Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd is a pure-play specialty foundry that manufactures semiconductors. As a pure-play foundry, it focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs), based on the design specifications of customers. The company's line of integrated circuits is incorporated into a variety of products and markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, and industrial and medical device products. Tower produces ICs alongside wholly-owned subsidiaries through fabrication facilities located in Japan. As a complement to its technology offerings, Tower offers services that enable a quick and accurate design cycle. To further assist customers with design and technical support, an integrated team helps clients through the manufacturing cycle.Tower Semiconductor Ltd is a pure-play independent specialty foundry dedicated to the manufacture of semiconductors. It manufactures ICs on silicon wafers, using the customer's proprietary circuit designs.