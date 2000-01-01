Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC is the United Kingdom-based property investment and development company. The group operates in three business segments comprising Property rental, Car park operations, and Hotel Operations. Geographically their operations are performed wholly in the United Kingdom. It serves in various sectors such as retail, leisure, office, car parking, distribution and residential. The company's property portfolio includes Rochdale Retail Park, Marina Residential, Eider House, Brownsfield Mill, Carver's Warehouse, Retail Village, The Arena Quarter and others. Town Centre derives the majority of revenue from Property Rental segment.Town Centre Securities PLC is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.