Town Health International Medical Group Ltd (SEHK:3886)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3886

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3886

  • Market CapHKD5.178bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3886
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8979V1046

Company Profile

Town Health International Medical Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries provides medical, dental and healthcare related services. It also operates managed care centres, beauty & cosmetic medicine centers & is engaged in trading of listed securities.

Latest 3886 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .