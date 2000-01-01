Town Ray Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1692)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1692
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1692
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1692
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINKYG8973U1022
Company Profile
Town Ray Holdings Ltd is a developer, designer, manufacturer and supplier of electrothermic household appliances mainly to overseas markets. The electrothermic household products can be grouped into two categories, namely garment care appliances, including steam generator irons, garment steamers and steam irons; and cooking appliances, including coffee machines, steam cooking appliances and other cooking appliances.