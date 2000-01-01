Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLUB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLUB
- Market Cap$13.250m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CLUB
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINUS89214A1025
Company Profile
Town Sports International Holdings Inc operates in the fitness industry. It owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates fitness clubs. The firm also provides ancillary programs and services such as sports clubs for kids, racquet sports, small group training and studio classes.Town Sports International Holdings Inc is an owner and operator of fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.