Company Profile

Towngas China Co Ltd is engaged in sales and distribution of piped gas in the People's Republic of China which includes the provision of piped gas, construction of gas pipelines, the operation of the city gas pipeline network, operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations, and sale of gas household appliances. The segments of the company are sales and distribution of piped gas and related products, and gas connection where sales and distribution of piped gas and related products contribute to a major share of revenue.