Company Profile

Founded in 1937, Toyota is one of the world's largest automakers with 10.6 million units sold in fiscal 2019. Its brands include Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu, and Hino; market share in Japan is about 45%, while U.S. share is nearly 14%. The firm also owns nearly 25% of Denso, a parts supplier. Fiscal 2019 sales excluding financial services were JPY 28.1 trillion. Toyota also has a financing arm and manufactures homes and boats.Toyota Motor Corp designs, manufactures and sells sedans, minivans, compact cars, sport-utility vehicles, trucks and related parts and accessories. It also provides financing, vehicle and equipment leasing and certain other financial services.