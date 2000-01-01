Toyota Motor Corp ADR (NYSE:TM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TM
- Market Cap$165.872bn
- SymbolNYSE:TM
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Manufacturers
- Currency
- ISINUS8923313071
Company Profile
Founded in 1937, Toyota is one of the world's largest automakers with 10.6 million units sold in fiscal 2019. Its brands include Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu, and Hino; market share in Japan is about 45%, while U.S. share is nearly 14%. The firm also owns nearly 25% of Denso, a parts supplier. Fiscal 2019 sales excluding financial services were JPY 28.1 trillion. Toyota also has a financing arm and manufactures homes and boats.Toyota Motor Corp designs, manufactures and sells sedans, minivans, compact cars, sport-utility vehicles, trucks and related parts and accessories. It also provides financing, vehicle and equipment leasing and certain other financial services.