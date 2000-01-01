Company Profile

TP Group PLC is a UK-based engineering company, which provides integrity solutions for critical applications in defense, industrial and government sectors. The group consists of two interlinked business units; TPG Services; TPG Engineering. Geographically, it has its business across the region of UK, North America, Asia, Middle East, and Rest of the world. The company's services include analysis, design, project management, prime contract management, equipment build, equipment maintenance and supply chain management.TP Group PLC is an engineering and support services company providing solutions for critical applications to Aerospace & Defense, and Energy & Process industries.