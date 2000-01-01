Company Profile

TP ICap PLC provides broking professional intermediary services to match buyers and sellers of different financial, energy and commodities products. Its role includes to create liquidity and price discovery in markets and provide insight and context to the clients. The company provides proprietary over the counter ('OTC') pricing information in the world with the data on financial, energy and commodities products. Its clients include banks, insurance companies, pension funds, asset managers, hedge funds, central banks, energy producers and refiners, risk and compliance managers and charities.