Company Profile

TPG Telecom is Australia's third- largest integrated telecom services provider. It offers broadband, telephony, mobile and networking solutions catering to all market segments (consumer, small business, corporate and wholesale, government). The company has grown significantly since 2008, both via organic growth and via acquisitions, and owns an extensive stable of infrastructure assets. TPG is also a very nimble competitor in the telecom space, with an aggressive operating culture unencumbered by any legacy issues facing incumbents.TPG Telecom Ltd is engaged in the provision of consumer, wholesale and corporate telecommunications services. It provides communication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government and large corporate enterprises.