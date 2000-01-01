TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TPIC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TPIC
- Market Cap$636.420m
- SymbolNASDAQ:TPIC
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS87266J1043
Company Profile
TPI Composites Inc is a manufacturer of composite wind blades. It serves the wind energy market. The Company's business operating segments are the United States, Asia, Mexico and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).