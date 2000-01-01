TPSH (EURONEXT:MLPSH)

European company
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLPSH
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • ISINFR0011040690

Company Profile

TPSH manufactures diversified industrial goods and machineries. It supplies consulting and engineering services, primarily to the mechanical, aerospace, aeronautics, automotive, energy, railroad, and nuclear industries.

