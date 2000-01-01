Tracsis (LSE:TRCS)

  • Market Cap£201.650m
  • SymbolLSE:TRCS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B28HSF71

Tracsis PLC is engaged in providing software products, consultancy services and delivering bespoke projects to solve a variety of problems within the transport and traffic sector. It offers rail technology and services, and traffic and data services.

