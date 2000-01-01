Company Profile

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 1,844 stores in 49 states, and 180 Petsense stores. Stores are typically located in towns outside of urban areas and in rural communities. Through the most recently reported quarter, revenue consisted primarily of livestock and pet (48%), hardware, tools, and truck (21%), and seasonal gift and toy (20%).Tractor Supply Co is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. It is engaged in supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers as well as tradesmen and small businesses.