Company Profile

TradeDoubler AB is a Sweden based performance marketing company. It helps clients grow their online sales and find new customers for their businesses and help an expanding network of online publishers monetize their websites. Tradedoubler offers a portfolio of performance marketing solutions that enable advertisers to enhance measure and track the return on their digital marketing investment. It offers marketing solutions including TD CONVERT, TD CONNECT, TD ADAPT, and TD ENGAGE. It has operations in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Brazil, Portugal, Spain, UK, and Ireland.