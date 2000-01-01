Traditional Therapies Clinics Ltd (ASX:TTC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TTC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TTC
- Market CapAUD13.770m
- SymbolASX:TTC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000TTC9
Company Profile
Traditional Therapies Clinics Ltd is a franchisor and the owner of traditional therapeutic health and wellness clinics in China. The Company offers FUQIAO foot massage, FUQIAO classical massage, FUQIAO oil massage and FUQIAO physical therapy.