Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

North American company
Market Info - COOK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - COOK

  • Market Cap$2.611bn
  • SymbolNYSE:COOK
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFurnishings, Fixtures & Appliances
  • Currency
  • ISINUS89269P1030

Company Profile

Traeger Inc designs, sources, sells and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills sold to retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers. It produces and sells the pellets used to fire the grills and also sells Traeger-branded rubs, spices, and sauces, as well as grill accessories including covers, barbeque tools, trays, liners, and merchandise. Its sales are generated majorly from the United States and it develops distribution in Canada and Europe.

