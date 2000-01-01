Trafalgar Property Group (LSE:TRAF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TRAF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TRAF
- Market Cap£0.460m
- SymbolLSE:TRAF
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00B0SP7491
Company Profile
Trafalgar Property Group PLC formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes PLC is the United Kingdom-based holding company. The group is engaged in the home building and property development business. It derives revenue from the development sales and rental income of which key revenue is derived from the development sales. The company's activities are located in the UK.Trafalgar Property Group PLC is engaged in property development in the United Kingdom.