Trainline (LSE:TRN)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TRN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TRN

  • Market Cap£2.391bn
  • SymbolLSE:TRN
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKDTK925

Company Profile

Trainline PLC is a UK online provider of rail tickets by value of tickets sold and provides journey planning and booking solutions for rail travel. It operates through four businesses, Trainline Consumer, Trainline B2B, TOC Solutions and International.

Latest TRN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

TRN Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .