Trajano Iberia SOCIMI SA (XMAD:YTRA)

European company
Market Info - YTRA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YTRA

  • Market Cap€141.650m
  • SymbolXMAD:YTRA
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105077004

Company Profile

Trajano Iberia SOCIMI SA invests in a mixed portfolio of properties of different types located in Spain and Portugal, mainly, for rental. Its assets include ECHEVARRÍA BUILDING- BILBAO, NOSSO SHOPPING DOURO, MANOTERAS 48, PLAZA, and ALCALA MAGNA.

Latest YTRA news

