Trajano Iberia SOCIMI SA (XMAD:YTRA)
- Market Cap€141.650m
- SymbolXMAD:YTRA
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- ISINES0105077004
Company Profile
Trajano Iberia SOCIMI SA invests in a mixed portfolio of properties of different types located in Spain and Portugal, mainly, for rental. Its assets include ECHEVARRÍA BUILDING- BILBAO, NOSSO SHOPPING DOURO, MANOTERAS 48, PLAZA, and ALCALA MAGNA.