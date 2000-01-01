Company Profile

Traka Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company based in Perth, Western Australia. The principal activity of the company is the exploration of Traka's mineral tenements. It explores mainly for gold and other base metals. Its project portfolio includes Musgrave project, Ravensthorpe project, and Gorge Creek.Traka Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company based in Perth, Western Australia. The company explores for gold and other base metals. The Company own interests in projects such as Musgrave Project and Ravensthorpe Project and Yallalong project.