Company Profile

Trakm8 Holdings PLC is a UK based Big Data company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of vehicle telematics devices and services. Its operating segment includes Solutions (Integrated Fleet, Optimisation, Insurance, and Automotive Solutions) and Products (Hardware as Discrete Devices). The company generates maximum revenue from the Solutions segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in North America, Norway, Rest of Europe and Rest of World.