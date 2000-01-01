Trakopolis IoT Corp (TSX:TRAK)

North American company
Market Info - TRAK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TRAK

  • Market CapCAD0.780m
  • SymbolTSX:TRAK
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINCA89300M1014

Company Profile

Trakopolis IoT Corp is a software as a service company. The company provides cloud-based solutions for real-time tracking, data analysis and management of corporate assets such as equipment, devices, vehicles and workers.

Latest TRAK news

