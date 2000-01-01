Company Profile

Trans-Siberian Gold PLC is a UK based company engaged in the business of mining for gold. Its only operating segment is production, exploration and development activities. The group operates in the Asacha gold deposit which is an epithermal gold and silver deposit located on the Pacific Rim. The mineral processing activity in Asacha comprises of grinding, cyanidation, electric elution of loaded carbon, melting of cathode deposits into dore alloy and destruction of slurry tailings by chlorination. It generates maximum revenue from Gold product.Trans-Siberian Gold PLC functions in UK's metal mining industry. Its mining assets are majorly based in Russia, which consist of gold and silver deposits.