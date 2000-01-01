Trans World Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:TWMC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TWMC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TWMC

  • Market Cap$8.930m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TWMC
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS89336Q1004

Company Profile

Trans World Entertainment Corp is a specialty retailer of music, video and video game products in the United States. It operates a chain of retail entertainment stores and e-commerce sites.

Latest TWMC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .