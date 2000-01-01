Company Profile

Transact Technologies, Inc. develops and sells software-driven technology and printing solutions. The company's software are sold under AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, and Printrex brand names. It also provides supplies and consumables used in the printing and scanning activities to restaurant and hospitality, banking, retail, casino and gaming, the point of sale automation, lottery, medical, mobile, oil, and gas markets. The vast majority of revenues is derived from the casinos and gaming industry within U.S. Geographically, it also sells to Europe, Australia, Asia, Canada, China, Thailand, Malaysia, and Mexico.Transact Technologies, Inc. is engaged in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for restaurant, POS automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas.