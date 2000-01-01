Company Profile

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company owns more than 70 power plants in Canada, the Western United States, and Australia. TransAlta's net generating capacity is approximately 50% coal-fired and 20% natural gas-fired. The remaining 30% consists primarily of hydroelectric plants and wind energy farms. TransAlta also has an energy trading and marketing business and owns transmission lines.