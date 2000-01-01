TransAlta Corp (TSE:TA)
- Market CapCAD2.039bn
- SymbolTSE:TA
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- ISINCA89346D1078
TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company owns more than 70 power plants in Canada, the Western United States, and Australia. TransAlta's net generating capacity is approximately 50% coal-fired and 20% natural gas-fired. The remaining 30% consists primarily of hydroelectric plants and wind energy farms. TransAlta also has an energy trading and marketing business and owns transmission lines.TransAlta Corp is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy in Alberta, Canada. It also has an energy trading and marketing business as well as it owns transmission lines and coal mines.