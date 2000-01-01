Transat A.T. Inc Class A (TSE:TRZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TRZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TRZ

  • Market CapCAD603.580m
  • SymbolTSE:TRZ
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA89351T4019

Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc company specializes in the organization, marketing and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The core of its business consists of tour operators based in Canada and Europe.

Latest TRZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .