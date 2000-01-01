Transatlantic Mining Corp (TSX:TCO)

North American company
Market Info - TCO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TCO

  • Market CapCAD2.090m
  • SymbolTSX:TCO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA89355R2037

Company Profile

Transatlantic Mining Corp is a junior mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. Its projects include US Grant Mine, Kearsarge Project, and Monitor Project.

