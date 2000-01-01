Company Profile

Transcat Inc is involved in providing calibration and laboratory instrument services and distribution of test, measurement and control instrumentation. Its product and services portfolio consists of calibration instruments, dimensional measuring tools, Electrical test instruments, pressure measurement etc. The firm has Service and Distribution operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Distribution segment. The firm promotes and sells its products under brand names such as Estech, Flir, Fluke, Megger etc. It serves to pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing, energy and chemical process industries.Transcat Inc is a provider of accredited calibration and laboratory instrument services and a value-added distributor of professional grade test, measurement and control instrumentation. Its business segments are Service and Distribution.