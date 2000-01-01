Transcendent Group AB Ordinary shares (OMX:TRG)

European company
Market Info - TRG

Company Info - TRG

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:TRG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0012990646

Company Profile

Transcendent Group AB provides management consulting services. It offers governance, risk and compliance solutions fit client's situations and circumstances. It provides security and enables new opportunities for clients in the public and private sectors, including government agencies, businesses and other organisations in a variety of industries.

