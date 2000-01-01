Company Profile

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting. The company offers premedia, printing, and distribution services through the printing segment. Publishers, retailers, cataloguers, and marketers are some of the customers who tap TC Transcontinental for these printing solutions. The smaller other segment focuses on the media sector, which generates revenue from print and digital publishing products.Transcontinental Inc provides printing services in Canada and North America. The Company publishes consumer magazines and French-language educational, and community newspapers in Quebec and in the provinces of Atlantic.