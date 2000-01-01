Company Profile

TransDigm manufactures and services a diverse set of components for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments, a power and control segment, an airframe segment, and a small nonaviation segment. The firm operates as an acquisitive holding company that targets firms with proprietary, sole-source products with substantial aftermarket content. The firm regularly employs financial leverage to amplify operating results.TransDigm Group Inc is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service.