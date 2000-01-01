TransDigm Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TDG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TDG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TDG
- Market Cap$32.934bn
- SymbolNYSE:TDG
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINUS8936411003
Company Profile
TransDigm manufactures and services a diverse set of components for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments, a power and control segment, an airframe segment, and a small nonaviation segment. The firm operates as an acquisitive holding company that targets firms with proprietary, sole-source products with substantial aftermarket content. The firm regularly employs financial leverage to amplify operating results.TransDigm Group Inc is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service.