Company Profile

TransDigm Group Inc manufactures products for electronic, power, fluid, and mechanical motion control onboard commercial and military aircraft and helicopters. It also supplies products used for cabin structures, lighting, laminates, pallets, and a host of other applications. In fiscal 2018, the company generated about $3.8 billion of sales, with 70% coming from commercial aerospace customers and 30% from defense customers, noting that the latter is increasing as a percentage of sales.TransDigm Group Inc is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service.