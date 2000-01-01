TransDigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TDG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TDG

  • Market Cap$14.632bn
  • SymbolNYSE:TDG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8936411003

Company Profile

TransDigm Group Inc manufactures products for electronic, power, fluid, and mechanical motion control onboard commercial and military aircraft and helicopters. It also supplies products used for cabin structures, lighting, laminates, pallets, and a host of other applications. In fiscal 2018, the company generated about $3.8 billion of sales, with 70% coming from commercial aerospace customers and 30% from defense customers, noting that the latter is increasing as a percentage of sales.TransDigm Group Inc is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service.

Latest TDG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .