Company Profile

TransEnterix Inc is a medical device company. It is engaged in digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. Its Senhance Surgical System brings the benefits of Digital Laparoscopy to patients around the world. The company also markets its products in the United States, Europe, Japan, Russia, and other countries.TransEnterix Inc is a medical device company engaged in the development and commercialization of a robotic assisted surgical system called the SurgiBot System. The SurgiBot System is a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.