TransEnterix Inc (AMEX:TRXC)
- SymbolAMEX:TRXC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- ISINUS89366M2017
Company Profile
TransEnterix Inc is a medical device company engaged in the development and commercialization of a robotic assisted surgical system called the SurgiBot System. The SurgiBot System is a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.