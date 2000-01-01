Company Profile

Transgene SA is a biotechnology company. It is involved in the business of discovering and focusing immune-targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical-stage programs are TG4010 for non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-vec for liver cancer. Its product pipeline includes TG4001, TG1050, TG6002 etc. The firm is based in Strasbourg, France has additional operations in Lyon as well as satellite offices in China and United States. Its subsidiary represents the company before various bodies, regulatory authorities and clinical sites for clinical trials it conducts in the US.