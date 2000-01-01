Transgene SA (EURONEXT:TNG)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TNG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TNG
- Market Cap€99.590m
- SymbolEURONEXT:TNG
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0005175080
Company Profile
Transgene SA is a biotechnology company. It is involved in the business of discovering and focusing immune-targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical-stage programs are TG4010 for non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-vec for liver cancer. Its product pipeline includes TG4001, TG1050, TG6002 etc. The firm is based in Strasbourg, France has additional operations in Lyon as well as satellite offices in China and United States. Its subsidiary represents the company before various bodies, regulatory authorities and clinical sites for clinical trials it conducts in the US.Transgene SA is a biotechnology company. The company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology and infectious diseases.