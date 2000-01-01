TransGlobe Energy Corp (TSE:TGL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TGL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TGL
- Market CapCAD40.600m
- SymbolTSE:TGL
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA8936621066
Company Profile
TransGlobe Energy Corp is a Canadian company which is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, development and production, and the acquisition of properties. The company has two geographical segments namely the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. It generates maximum revenue from the Egypt region. Its blocks in Eastern Desert Egypt include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib and blocks in the Western Desert Egypt includes South Alamein, South Ghazalat and North West Sitra.TransGlobe Energy Corp is engaged in oil exploration, development and production and the acquisition of properties.