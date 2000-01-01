Transition Evergreen (EURONEXT:EGR)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EGR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EGR
- Market Cap€7.880m
- SymbolEURONEXT:EGR
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINFR0000035784
Company Profile
Transition Evergreen formerly Evergreen SA is an investment holding company. Its main holdings are unlisted French companies which make the ecological transition an issue of growth and profitability.Digigram designs & markets professional audio and video products. It also designs and assembles digital mixing boards.