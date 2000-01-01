Transmit Entertainment Ltd (SEHK:1326)
Company Info - 1326
- Market CapHKD404.920m
- SymbolSEHK:1326
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG9008D1079
Company Profile
Transmit Entertainment Ltd is engaged in films and television series production, distribution and licensing of film rights in Hong Kong, China and South East Asia.