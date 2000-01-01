Transocean Ltd Ordinary Shares (NYSE:RIG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RIG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RIG
- Market Cap$2.159bn
- SymbolNYSE:RIG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Drilling
- Currency
- ISINCH0048265513
Company Profile
Transocean commands one of the largest deep-water and ultra-deep-water fleets in the world. Its rigs operate globally, but the major deep-water basins are in West Africa, Brazil, and the Gulf of Mexico. Transocean's customers tend to be national oil companies, independents, and international oil companies.Transocean Ltd is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Its business activities include contracting drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews to drill oil and gas wells.