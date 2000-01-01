Company Profile

Transocean commands one of the largest deep-water and ultra-deep-water fleets in the world. Its rigs operate globally, but the major deep-water basins are in West Africa, Brazil, and the Gulf of Mexico. Transocean's customers tend to be national oil companies, independents, and international oil companies.Transocean Ltd is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Its business activities include contracting drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews to drill oil and gas wells.