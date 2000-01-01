Transport International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:62)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 62
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 62
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:62
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRailroads
- Currency
- ISINBMG9031M1082
Company Profile
Transport International Holdings is a public transportation company domiciled in the People's Republic of China. The company's main segments include franchised bus operation and property holdings and development. The franchised bus operation segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, provides franchised public bus services in Hong Kong. The property holdings and development segment develops and leases nonresidential properties for the use of investment properties.Transport International Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing franchised public transport services in Hong Kong. It is also engaged in property holdings and development.