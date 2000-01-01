Company Profile

Transport International Holdings is a public transportation company domiciled in the People's Republic of China. The company's main segments include franchised bus operation and property holdings and development. The franchised bus operation segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, provides franchised public bus services in Hong Kong. The property holdings and development segment develops and leases nonresidential properties for the use of investment properties.