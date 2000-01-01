Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is one of the largest transporters of natural gas in Latin America. The company's operating segment include Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other services, and Telecommunications. It generates maximum revenue from the Production and Commercialization of Liquids segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Argentina.Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is one of the largest transporter of natural gas in Latin America. It also processes and markets natural gas liquids for domestic and international sale. The company also operates a telecommunications network.