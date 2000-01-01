TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TRU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TRU

  • Market Cap$15.936bn
  • SymbolNYSE:TRU
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS89400J1079

Company Profile

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider. It obtains financial, credit, alternative credit, identity, bankruptcy, lien, judgment, insurance claims, automotive and other relevant information.

Latest TRU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .