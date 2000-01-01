Company Profile

Transurban Group is an owner/operator of toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. It also owns toll roads in Virginia, USA and Montreal, Canada. The weighted average concession life across the portfolio is close to 30 years. Australian assets contribute around 90% of proportional revenue.Transurban Group is engaged in the business of development, financing, operation and maintenance of toll road networks as well as management of the associated customer and client relationships.